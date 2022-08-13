Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives $173.32 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.32.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

Chevron stock opened at $159.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,343 shares of company stock valued at $37,384,662 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Chevron by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,933 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 8,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 458,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,809,000 after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

