Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,295 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $16,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

