CIBC Trims RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Target Price to C$24.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

REI.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$25.56.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of REI.UN stock opened at C$21.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.53. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$19.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.38.

Insider Activity at RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Naftali Sturm sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.18, for a total transaction of C$53,243.94. In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, insider Naftali Sturm sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.18, for a total value of C$53,243.94. Also, Senior Officer John Ballantyne acquired 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.47 per share, with a total value of C$100,278.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,411,921.28.

(Get Rating)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.