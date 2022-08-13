CinCor Pharma, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share (NASDAQ:CINC)

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CinCor Pharma in a report released on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.61). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CinCor Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.38) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CinCor Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.48) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.28) EPS.

Get CinCor Pharma alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CinCor Pharma from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CinCor Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of CinCor Pharma stock opened at $35.09 on Thursday. CinCor Pharma has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CinCor Pharma by 8.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CinCor Pharma by 14.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 14,345 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the second quarter worth about $192,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in CinCor Pharma by 3.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in CinCor Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.