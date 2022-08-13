City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $457.04

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 457.04 ($5.52) and traded as low as GBX 408 ($4.93). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 409 ($4.94), with a volume of 26,085 shares trading hands.

City of London Investment Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 424.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 457.04. The company has a market cap of £207.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.56.

Get City of London Investment Group alerts:

City of London Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a GBX 22 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. City of London Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

Insider Transactions at City of London Investment Group

City of London Investment Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Jane Stabile purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 437 ($5.28) per share, for a total transaction of £21,850 ($26,401.64).

(Get Rating)

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.