Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives $135.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.50.

Several research analysts have commented on CLH shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $116,475.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,180.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clean Harbors Trading Up 3.3 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Clean Harbors by 656.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $118.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.40. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $118.92.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

