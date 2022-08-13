Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives $94.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.89.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Comerica from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.3% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 38.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.9% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE CMA opened at $85.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average of $84.44. Comerica has a twelve month low of $70.31 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

