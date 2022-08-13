Commerce Bank Acquires 2,628 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,725.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $107.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.10 and a 200 day moving average of $103.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.58 and a 1 year high of $137.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.