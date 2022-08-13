Commerce Bank Acquires 847 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 273.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $46.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

