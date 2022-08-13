Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in KLA by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $381.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.76. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $282.83 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.18%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,045 shares of company stock worth $3,025,459. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.16.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

