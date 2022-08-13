Commerce Bank Boosts Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Snap by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,816,000 after buying an additional 452,936 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,261,000 after buying an additional 2,911,656 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Snap by 16.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,696,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,040,000 after acquiring an additional 665,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Snap by 14.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,860,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,924,000 after acquiring an additional 492,712 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at $270,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,277,886 shares of company stock worth $16,497,106 in the last 90 days.

Snap Trading Up 4.6 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snap stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $83.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Huber Research downgraded Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.94.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

