Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $2,140,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Corning by 446.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after buying an additional 784,448 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Corning by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Corning by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $37.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.18. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $43.47.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

