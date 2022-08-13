Commerce Bank Cuts Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR opened at $53.60 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is a positive change from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

IR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.