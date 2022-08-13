Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Biogen by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 119,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $220.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $351.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.13.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Biogen to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

