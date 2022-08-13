Commerce Bank Decreases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $142.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

