Commerce Bank Has $1.99 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,012 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $555,083,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK opened at $44.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BK. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.