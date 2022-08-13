Commerce Bank Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,346 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHP stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.75. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

