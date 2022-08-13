Commerce Bank Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth $231,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

AMLP stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $42.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

