Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. City State Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

