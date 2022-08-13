Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,207 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in EOG Resources by 691.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $277,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $135,788,000 after buying an additional 733,565 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $568,909,000 after buying an additional 715,705 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,219,717,000 after acquiring an additional 709,647 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $114.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.00. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The firm has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.