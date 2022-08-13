Commerce Bank Purchases 2,013 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $80.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.86. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

