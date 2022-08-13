Commerce Bank Purchases 6,020 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,929 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,756 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 259,276 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.3 %

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.35.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

