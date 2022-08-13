Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,124 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VOD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.17.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 0.5 %

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

VOD opened at $14.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.