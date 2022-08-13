Commerce Bank Sells 176 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Diageo by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 432.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DEO stock opened at $188.96 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $166.24 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.60.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,192.50.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.