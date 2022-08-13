Commerce Bank Sells 300 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.66% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GMF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 66,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 34,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $96.18 and a 12 month high of $131.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.90.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

