Commerce Bank Sells 335 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 731,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,020,000 after purchasing an additional 19,109 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,211,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 100,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 21,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

NYSE:JEF opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.41. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.08.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,574.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

