Commerce Bank Sells 729 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $164.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.40 and its 200 day moving average is $162.89. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $195.90.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.15.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

