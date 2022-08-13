Commerce Bank Trims Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IYR opened at $102.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.36. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $116.89.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.