Comparing Captor Capital (CPTRF) and The Competition

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Rating) is one of 106 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Captor Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Captor Capital and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Captor Capital $26.12 million -$14.68 million -0.62 Captor Capital Competitors $8.14 billion $2.14 billion -8.34

Captor Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Captor Capital. Captor Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.2% of Captor Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Captor Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captor Capital -57.21% -39.48% -27.29% Captor Capital Competitors -875.77% 1.68% -1.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Captor Capital and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Captor Capital Competitors 622 2020 2651 82 2.41

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 42.94%. Given Captor Capital’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Captor Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Captor Capital rivals beat Captor Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

