Comparing Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) & DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE)

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) and DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Liquidity Services and DynTek, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidity Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 DynTek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liquidity Services currently has a consensus target price of $29.75, suggesting a potential upside of 50.86%. Given Liquidity Services’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Liquidity Services is more favorable than DynTek.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidity Services 23.53% 20.58% 10.27% DynTek N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liquidity Services and DynTek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Liquidity Services and DynTek’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidity Services $257.53 million 2.72 $50.95 million $1.88 10.49 DynTek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Liquidity Services has higher revenue and earnings than DynTek.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.5% of Liquidity Services shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Liquidity Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of DynTek shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DynTek has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liquidity Services beats DynTek on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination. It also provides marketplace for corporations located in the North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, and Africa to sell manufacturing surplus, salvage capital assets, and scrap material, as well as offers a suite of services, including surplus management, asset valuation, asset sales, marketing, returns management, asset recovery, and ecommerce services. In addition, the company operates a global search engine platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine tool, transportation, printing, and agriculture sectors. It offers products from industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, real estate, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, heavy equipment, fleet and transportation equipment, and specialty equipment. Liquidity Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About DynTek

(Get Rating)

DynTek, Inc. provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions. The company also provides endpoint computing solutions, such as desktop and application, application and desktop virtualization, and desktop management solutions; and talent acquisition and staff augmentation solutions. In addition, it engages in value-added resale of hardware and software products. The company was formerly known as TekInsight, Inc. and changed its name to DynTek, Inc. in December 2001. DynTek, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.