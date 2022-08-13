Comparing M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) & Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN)

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) and Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for M&T Bank and Colony Bankcorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&T Bank 0 4 8 0 2.67 Colony Bankcorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

M&T Bank presently has a consensus price target of $198.71, suggesting a potential upside of 4.69%. Colony Bankcorp has a consensus price target of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.48%. Given Colony Bankcorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Colony Bankcorp is more favorable than M&T Bank.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

M&T Bank pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. M&T Bank pays out 44.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Colony Bankcorp pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. M&T Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Colony Bankcorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares M&T Bank and Colony Bankcorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&T Bank $6.11 billion 5.58 $1.86 billion $10.76 17.64 Colony Bankcorp $106.88 million 2.43 $18.66 million $1.28 11.53

M&T Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp. Colony Bankcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than M&T Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

M&T Bank has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares M&T Bank and Colony Bankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&T Bank 23.21% 10.76% 1.17% Colony Bankcorp 15.39% 10.34% 0.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of M&T Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of M&T Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

M&T Bank beats Colony Bankcorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The company's Commercial Real Estate segment originates, sells, and services commercial real estate loans; and offers deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides deposits; securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; and short and long term borrowed funds, as well as foreign exchange services. The company's Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment loans, automobile and recreational finance loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and credit cards; mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management; fiduciary and custodial; insurance agency; institutional brokerage and securities; and investment management services. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and internet banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operates 688 domestic banking offices in New York State, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia; and a full-service commercial banking office in Ontario, Canada. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. As of January 20, 2022, it operated 39 locations throughout Georgia. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

