Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CL King cut their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

CMP opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average is $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.45. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield acquired 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $49,604.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,196.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield bought 1,450 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $49,604.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,196.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield bought 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,056.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,780 shares of company stock valued at $303,533. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMP. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 1,673.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

