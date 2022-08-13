Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,238 Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,783,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,354,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $842,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $24.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $26.48.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.