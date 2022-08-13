Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISCV. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. City State Bank bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $835,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ISCV stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a 52 week low of $48.98 and a 52 week high of $62.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.44.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.