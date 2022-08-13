Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,420,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 316.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,596,000 after buying an additional 373,408 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,010,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $24,682,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $22,687,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $158.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.99. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.55 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

