Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $46.22 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.35.

