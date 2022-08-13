Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $36.63 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $42.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average of $35.55.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

