Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 5,120 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.16% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FEMB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2,818.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.

NASDAQ FEMB opened at $27.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $28.54. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $34.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st.

