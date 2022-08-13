Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 8,630 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,630 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $864,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average is $59.52. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $59.96.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th.

Featured Articles

