Conduit (LON:CRE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $364.50

Shares of Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 364.50 ($4.40) and traded as low as GBX 350 ($4.23). Conduit shares last traded at GBX 350 ($4.23), with a volume of 28,966 shares trading hands.

CRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Conduit from GBX 615 ($7.43) to GBX 555 ($6.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.83) price target on shares of Conduit in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 521.25 ($6.30).

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 337.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 364.50. The company has a market capitalization of £576.07 million and a P/E ratio of -16.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.49%. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.74%.

In other Conduit news, insider Neil David Eckert bought 29,197 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.13) per share, for a total transaction of £99,853.74 ($120,654.59). In other news, insider Neil David Eckert purchased 29,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.13) per share, with a total value of £99,853.74 ($120,654.59). Also, insider Trevor Carvey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 347 ($4.19) per share, with a total value of £34,700 ($41,928.47).

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

