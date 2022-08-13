Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives $272.19 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $272.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $243.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.71 and a 200-day moving average of $237.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,612,813 shares of company stock worth $391,613,819. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

