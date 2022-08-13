Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.82

Shares of Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.82 and traded as low as C$17.77. Corby Spirit and Wine shares last traded at C$17.95, with a volume of 5,286 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$511.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

