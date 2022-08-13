Cormark Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Altius Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.89.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

TSE ALS opened at C$18.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$879.71 million and a PE ratio of 19.22. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$14.92 and a 1 year high of C$25.71.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$28.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.00 million.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

