Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $61.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.47. Corteva has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $64.03.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.