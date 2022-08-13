Credit Suisse Group Lowers a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Price Target to $4.00

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AKA. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

AKA stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21. a.k.a. Brands has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.19.

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.33 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 164,758 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 813.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

