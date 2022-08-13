Credit Suisse Group Lowers a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Price Target to $4.00

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AKA. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.14.
a.k.a. Brands Price Performance
AKA stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21. a.k.a. Brands has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 164,758 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 813.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
