Critical Analysis: DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) vs. TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) and DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TechTarget and DLocal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget $263.43 million 8.04 $950,000.00 $0.38 188.82 DLocal $244.12 million 36.22 $77.88 million $0.28 107.04

DLocal has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TechTarget. DLocal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TechTarget, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TechTarget has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DLocal has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

99.8% of TechTarget shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of DLocal shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of TechTarget shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TechTarget and DLocal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget 4.63% 21.93% 6.89% DLocal 29.95% 32.37% 15.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TechTarget and DLocal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechTarget 0 0 4 0 3.00 DLocal 0 2 5 0 2.71

TechTarget currently has a consensus target price of $91.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.83%. DLocal has a consensus target price of $38.71, indicating a potential upside of 29.18%. Given DLocal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DLocal is more favorable than TechTarget.

Summary

DLocal beats TechTarget on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TechTarget

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation. The company offers online services, including IT Deal Alert, including priority engine, qualified sales opportunities, deal data services; demand solutions, such as white papers, webcasts, podcasts, videocasts, virtual trade shows, and content sponsorships; brand solutions comprise on-network, off-network, and microsites and related formats branding; custom content creation services; and BrightTALK platform that allows customers to create, host and promote webinars, virtual events, and video content. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 150 websites, and 1,080 webinars and virtual event channels that focus on a specific IT sector, such as storage, security, or networking. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through its virtual event and webinar channels, and website networks. TechTarget, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About DLocal

(Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

