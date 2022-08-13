Critical Contrast: Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) versus Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD)

Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD – Get Rating) and Ring Energy (NYSE:REI – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Energy and Ring Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43% Ring Energy 33.31% 20.94% 9.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Ring Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Ring Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A Ring Energy $196.31 million 1.62 $3.32 million $0.70 4.23

This table compares Carbon Energy and Ring Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ring Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Carbon Energy and Ring Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Ring Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ring Energy has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 153.38%. Given Ring Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ring Energy is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ring Energy has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ring Energy beats Carbon Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Energy

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. Ring Energy, Inc. primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as Transglobal Mining Corp. and changed its name to Ring Energy, Inc. in March 2008. Ring Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

