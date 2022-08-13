Critical Review: ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) vs. Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV)

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.3% of ContextLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of ContextLogic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ContextLogic and Grove Collaborative’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic -27.75% -23.48% -15.09% Grove Collaborative N/A -22.81% -4.99%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

ContextLogic has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for ContextLogic and Grove Collaborative, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 3 6 1 0 1.80 Grove Collaborative 0 0 1 0 3.00

ContextLogic presently has a consensus price target of $4.97, indicating a potential upside of 193.89%. Grove Collaborative has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.80%. Given ContextLogic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than Grove Collaborative.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ContextLogic and Grove Collaborative’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $2.09 billion 0.53 -$361.00 million ($0.41) -4.12 Grove Collaborative N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

Grove Collaborative has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ContextLogic.

Summary

Grove Collaborative beats ContextLogic on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

