Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 1,925 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 196,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,703,000 after purchasing an additional 78,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $109.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.93. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $88.02 and a one year high of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

