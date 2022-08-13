Csenge Advisory Group Has $224,000 Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBHS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $69.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average of $73.77. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.86 and a 1 year high of $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Further Reading

